Elderly Mo. Man with Dementia Found Uninjured

By: The Associated Press

RAYMORE (AP) - Police in suburban Kansas City say an 87-year-old man reported missing Tuesday night has been found alive and uninjured.

The Raymore Police Department had issued an alert asking the public's help in finding Kenneth E. Hunt, who has dementia. The alert was canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Hunt called his son Tuesday evening to say he was putting gas in his car at a convenience store in Odessa, about 30 miles from Raymore. The cellphone was then turned off.

Police did not say where Hunt was found.