Elderly Prior Offender Found Guilty of Child Rape

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 72-year-old St. Louis man will be sentenced next month for raping a girl who knocked on his door after being locked out of her house after school. Oscar Murphy was found guilty of one count of forcible rape yesterday during a retrial. Jurors could not reach a verdict after two days of deliberations in a previous trial. Investigators say Murphy invited the 11-year-old into his home on February 18, 2005. They say he yanked her hair back and raped her. Murphy was a convicted sex offender who pleaded guilty in 1997 to a pair of statutory rape crimes and received probation. He now he faces up to 30 years behind bars.