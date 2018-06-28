Elderly Woman Attacked

Jasper County deputies say they arrested 36-year-old Leslie Bartlett yesterday on four felony counts after finding him unconscious and nude in the woman's rural home north of Joplin. They didn't say why Bartlett was unconscious or whether drugs or alcohol were involved. Deputies say Bartlett -- a neighbor of the victim -- cut her phone line, forced his way into her home and sexually assaulted her. Court documents said the man struck her in the head several times and threatened to kill her. The woman was able to get outside and flag down a passerby, who called police.