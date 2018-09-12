Elderly Woman Drives Under Trailer in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - An elderly New Bloomfield woman was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after medical trauma caused her to get in a vehicle accident, police said.

The Jefferson City Police Department said 70-year-old Judy Veit was driving westbound on West Main Street in Jefferson City around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when she ran off of the left side of the roadway. Officers said Veit struck the curb and a construction sign in the grass area between West Main Street and Industrial Drive.

Police said Veit's vehicle crossed the intersection of West Main Street and Route 179 without stopping and continued westbound on West Main Street. Police said Veit struck a mailbox, then drove under a 53 foot trailer that was not attached to a truck.

Police said Veit was experiencing medical trauma that may have temporarily rendered her unconscious, and that she had no recollection of the accident. Police said Veit sustained moderate injuries as a result of the accident.