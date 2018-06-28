Eldon Apartment In Flames, 14 Families Displaced

ELDON - Eldon firefighters responded to a fire at a local apartment complex early Wednesday afternoon. The fire displaced 14 families. According to Eldon Fire Chief Randy Vernon, one person has been hospitalized while some of the other residents have suffered minor bruises and burns, but everyone has been accounted for.

It took more than 30 firefighters from five different departments to help tame the flames. A total of 12 apartments were destroyed, but crews saved four units. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross Chapter from Jefferson City helped to provide emergency assistance to the families. The Capital Area Red Cross is set up at the Eldon Community Center to provide food, water, and clothing. Some members of the community have offered to host families until they can find another place to live.

"The community has done a great job. I think they have a lot to be proud of coming together at a time of disaster like this," said Red Cross volunteer Karen Libbert.

If you would like to help the families, you can donate items to the Red Cross chapter located in Jefferson City, they can be reached by phone at (573) 635-1132.