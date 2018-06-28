Eldon City Officials Investigating String of Fires

ELDON - City officials and The Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of three fires early New Year's morning.

Firefighters responded to a garage and outbuilding fire at 616 east 8th Street at 12:01 Saturday morning. Firefighters quickly extinguished the house and small outbuilding. Firefighters saidthe garage was engulfed upon arrival.

At the same time crews extinguished the first fire, a two story residence went up in flames at 202 west 8th Street. Firefighters said heavy flames caused major damage at the vacant house.

Shortly after, a garage caught on fire at 134 west 8th street. The garage and some of its contents received minor damage.

Firefighters reported no injuries.