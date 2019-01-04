Eldon couple charged following death of toddler

ELDON - The Miller County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday against a couple after the death of a two-year-old girl.

Mark and Jamie Mitchell each face one count of first degree endangering the welfare of a child - death of child, a class A felony. Each had their bond set at $50,000.

According to court documents, on December 20 police went to the Mitchells' home in response to reports of a missing child. While there, Mark Mitchell found the body of his two-year-old daughter in a crawlspace.

While talking to police later, Mark told them the night before - December 19 - he started getting ready for work. While in the bathroom, his foot went through the floor, making a hole. He, Jamie and their daughter then went to bed, according to police.

The next morning, the daughter was missing, at which point the parents called 911. Police said Mark and Jamie admitted to drinking and using marijuana the night of December 19.

The Miller County coroner later told investigators his conclusion the girl fell through the hole in the bathroom.

"Jamie and Mark were negligent in reference to death of their daughter," the probable cause statement said. "By not repairing or covering the hole in the bathroom floor and the consumption of drugs and alcohol they were at the time of [the girl's] death unable to provide care for the child or be alert enough to help her in her time of distress."