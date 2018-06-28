Eldon girl dies in crash

ELDON - Tyla Lundh, 19, died in a fatal car accident Monday evening. The accident took place on state highway 5 near Gravois Mills Access in Morgan County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lundh was attempting to pass another vehicle on a curve in the road. Lundh's vehicle then traveled off the side of the road, struck a fence and landed in a lake.

No one else was injured during the accident.

Lundh was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.