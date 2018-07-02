Eldon Holds Watch Party for Olympian

ELDON - Friends, family and neighbors of Olympian Christian Cantwell gathered at the Eldon Community Center Friday night to watch him compete in the Olympic shot put event. During the party, Eldon officials honored Cantwell's family and presented them with proclamations.

Jackie Cantwell, Christian's mother, said she was excited to cheer him on with her community, even though she'd already live streamed the event in her home before the party began. "It's going to be fun," Cantwell said. "The one thing I know for sure is whatever happens, he did his best today."

The community center was decorated with stories about Christian. Party-goers brought food and games to pass the time between his throws.

Christian placed fourth overall.