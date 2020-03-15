Eldon ice cream shop gives a sweet treat in exchange for toilet paper

ELDON - In a time where toilet paper and other supplies are scarce in groceries stores, one local ice cream shop is giving back in a sweet way.

The Ice Cream Factory in Eldon is offering one free scoop of homemade ice cream for a new roll of toilet paper. The rolls will be donated to the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City.

The company posted on Facebook on March 10 advertising its new policy.

People have already donated over 200 rolls to the Eldon shop. One employee said they receive more than 20 rolls per day.

"That shows how well our community comes together," Cali Thompson said. "As a small town like Eldon, it's really beautiful to see sometimes."

Thompson said the shop will continue the exchange for as long as toilet paper is needed in communities.