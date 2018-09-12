Eldon Landlords Complain About Water Costs

ELDON - The new water ordinance is necessary, even though it has angered business owners, city administrator Frank Schoneboom said Tuesday.

The city upped the monthly meter charge from $7.11 to $14.45 for a 3/4'' to one inch meter. Customers also pay for the water they use. The city is also charging owners of multi-unit commercial buildings and apartment complexes an additional fee for every unit.

"We changed the structure to bill multi-family and mutli-business structures by the door," said Schoneboom.

Carlos Morales owns a strip mall in Eldon. He used to pay one meter charge and the cost of the water the four businesses used, but now he has to pay three more meter fees.

"The water ordinance is charging every unit individually even though we only have one meter," Morales said.

Morales says he understands why the city is upping water fees, but doesn't agree with it.

"As the building owner I'm absorbing all of the costs," said Morales.

The money from the higher fees goes to a $100,000 construction fund to fix broken water lines and other repairs.