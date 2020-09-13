Eldon man charged with murder after homicide investigation

MILLER COUNTY - A man faces criminal charges one week after his arrest in connection to a woman’s death in Miller County.

The death has now been ruled a homicide.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office reports Terry Ewens, 57, of Eldon, is currently being held at Miller County Jail after being charged with 1st degree murder, 1st degree domestic assault, two counts of 1st degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon according to a press release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office.

The charges come after a September 5 homicide and hostage situation where Ewens held three people hostage and killed one 71 year-old female.

A 51 year-old female and 83 year-old male were injured.

Ewens is being held at $500,000 bond, cash or surety.

The case is an ongoing investigation by the Miller County's Sheriff's Office.