Eldon man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation

JEFFERSON CITY - An Eldon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday and admitted to traveling to North Carolina to meet an underage girl for sex on five separate occasions.

James Anthony Guthrie, III, 37, met the 15-year-old girl at various hotels for sex, and said he bought her clothes and food and paid her cell phone bill. Guthrie also admitted to receiving pornographic images and videos of the child victim.

He is facing up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.