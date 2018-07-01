Eldon Man Sentenced to Life in Deaths of Couple

VERSAILLES (AP) - One of three suspects in last year's killings of a central Missouri couple has been sentenced to life in prison.

KOLR-TV reports 44-year-old Derrell Spellmeyer, of Eldon, was sentenced Thursday in Morgan County Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty earlier to two counts of second-degree murder.

Spellmeyer was accused of shooting 53-year-old Carol Wilson and stabbing 66-year-old Freddie Wilson in February 2013 at their home in Versailles. He was arrested by detectives responding to a call from Carol Wilson saying she had been shot.

Forty-five-year-old Garland Mitchell and 28-year-old Mandy Mitchell, both of Jefferson City, are awaiting trial in the case.

The Mitchells told investigators the three went to the Wilsons' home to obtain drugs, but that only Spellmeyer went inside.