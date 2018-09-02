Eldon Postmaster Honored

A national guard spokesperson said the biggest reason people leave the national guard is because of conflicts with their employer. He says the Above and Beyond Award recognizes employers who do a great job supporting their employees who are also guard members.

And at Wednesday evening's district postmaster meeting, Calvert was the recipient.

He was one of nine employers in Missouri who received the "Above and Beyond" award this year. An Eldon Post Office sales associate nominated her boss.

After three years working at the Eldon Post Office and 21 years with the national guard, Mary Isaac said Calvert is an accommodating boss.

"I recently was appointed a new position with the national guard and had to go to (Washington) D.C. On several tours and once again he was super supportive of that - everything that I need to do - he is just right behind me 100 percent," Isaac said. "The postal service does a good job of taking care of their guard and reserve members - they have great policies to support them while they're doing their military duty, and they're also by the way. I just read somewhere they're the largest civilian employer of guard and reserve members."

Vanderhoff said the U.S. Postal Service employs almost 4,000 guard and reserve members. He also says he hopes more employers will follow Calvert's lead and support guard and reserve members whether or not they are in favor of the war.