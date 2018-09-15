Eldon Upgrading Sewer Plant

Improving the town's wastewater treatment will cost the average home another $12.50 on its sewer bill. The bill's base rate will triple, starting July 1.

"The base rate right now is $6.90 and it's going to go to $21.05," said Gary Marriot, Eldon administrator.

In 20 years, the rate increase will repay a $4.6 million bond issue voters approved in April 2004 for system upgrades.

"Our present treatment system has pretty well run its course," said Jim Guthrie wastewater supervisor. "Our system dates back to the early 1920s."

The system's last major upgrade came in 1986, and was designed to last 20 years. Lift stations, which transfer sewage to the treatment plant, will be upgraded over the next few months.

"This is a good time to go on and design for the next 20 years," Guthrie added. "Some of the equipment's going to be larger than the last equipment."

Heavy rain can interfere with treating the water. But a new stormwater basin will help handle overflow from storms and make the system more efficienct.

"It's going to make it easier on city staff to operate and maintain their system," said Eric Hibdon, project manager.

Officials hope to have the renovations finished by next spring.