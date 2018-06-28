Eldon woman dies in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY - An single-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Miller County killed a woman from Eldon.

Lisa Merrick, 45, was driving southbound on Route W when she lost control of her vehicle on a curve. The car overturned in an embankment on the right side of the road. Merrick, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lake Ozark Police Department.

The fatality is the 59th in 2015 for Troop F.