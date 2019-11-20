Eldon woman killed crossing Highway 54
COLE COUNTY - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while attempting to cross U.S. 54 Tuesday.
Rachel Welch, 46, was hit by a car while crossing the eastbound lanes of U.S. 54 at Route E just before 11 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Welch is from Eldon, according to Highway Patrol records.
Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler pronounced Welch dead at the scene around 20 minutes later. Her body was taken to Freeman Mortuary and next-of-kin has been notified.
The 84-year-old driver was not injured, according to the Highway Patrol.
