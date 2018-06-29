Election Results Make Local Changes

Streets, sidewalks, parks and trails, safety and taxes. Voters voted on six different propositions concerning these local issues.

Proposition Two would have increased sales tax to build a new multipurpose building. Proposition Five would have created a new sales tax to increase street and sidewalk funding. Those two didn't pass.

"The citizens of Columbia said, we do not want to give any new money towards building roads. We want the city to find a new funding mechanism," Proposition Five Opponent Chris Hayday said.

The propositions that did pass were similar to the ones that didn't, but the details are what made the difference.

One of the propositions that did pass will let the City Council gradually increase the fee for new development from 10 cents per square foot to 50 cents per square foot, ending up with about $19 million for work on collector streets.

The majority of voters supported that proposition, feeling money for street repair and new development shouldn't just come from citizens.

Despite the two propositions that failed, overall the city is pleased. Street funding will still increase, but not quite as fast as it would have with Proposition Five. The extension of an already existing sales tax will add $35 million to the street and sidewalk fund over the next seven years.