Election workers strive for voter safety

COLUMBIA — Election workers have worked hard to ensure voter safety during the pandemic.

Boone County election judge coordinator Becky Doran said she wants to make people feel as safe as possible.

"At every poll, we have social distancing measures, we're following all the CDC guidelines," Doran said.

She asked for high school volunteers to limit the number of typically older volunteers who are high-risk for COVID-19.

"We have high school students who are serving as the sanitation crew, so they're wiping down voting booths, sanitizing pins that are being used and kind of going the extra mile to make sure that our voters and our poll workers remain safe and healthy," Doran said.

Boone county resident, Angie Bezoni said she felt safe voting in person.

"I think the level of comfort each person feels it's their responsibility to make sure they feel protected based on what their level of comfort is," Bezoni said.

Callaway and Cole County have also increased safety measures.

Callaway County clerk, Ronda Miller said she has seen three times as many absentee ballots than the April 2020 election.

Cole County has also seen an increase of over 700 absentee ballots compared to the 2016 primary election. Both clerks relate it to COVID-19.

Polls will be open in Boone, Callaway and Cole County until 7 p.m.