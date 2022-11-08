MISSOURI - Election Day is here and KOMU 8 News has you covered. Polls close at 7 p.m. and results will be available here.
Predicted voter turnout
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she expects voter turnout to be between 55% to 60% this year. That would be about 75,000 voters for Boone County.
Lennon said 6,000 people used the absentee voting period.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Boone County Clerk counted a 40% voter turnout, with 33% in-person and 7% absentee.
As of 1pm, Boone County is at 23% in person voting turnout. 🗳 In person turnout+absentee voting = 30% 🗳 https://t.co/p6RlpUmjXZ— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) November 8, 2022
Lennon said her office expected numbers to be a little lower than they were for the 2018 midterm elections with a 70.4% turnout.
"This is your opportunity to make your voice heard," Lennon said. "It's one of the the only times that your voice is exactly equal to everyone else's. Your vote matters just as much as your neighbors, your friends, your family. So this is your opportunity to make your voice heard on issues that are important to you."
Rodney Dixon said he wanted to vote at the Boone County Government Center because he felt it was his democratic right.
"There are a number of initiatives that are on the ballot that I thought are important on the state level, so I was more motivated to vote for that than I was for any particular candidate," Dixon said.
Dixon said he was most interested in voting for Amendment 3, not necessarily for legalizing marijuana, but for the expungement of those convicted of marijuana possession.
"I think at least getting some relief for folks who have been convicted of those crimes, I think those people deserve to have some restitution first," Dixon said.
Maya Crowley voted in Callaway County, and she said she voted Tuesday to fulfill her civic duty.
"I think as a woman we had our voting rights granted to us over a hundred years ago and as a woman, we should go out and vote," Crowley said.
Crowley said she didn't have anything she felt super strongly about on the ballot, but made sure she did her research before she voted.
Trouble at the polls
As voters headed to their polling locations Tuesday morning, some expressed concern with biased decorations at their polling locations.
One voter from Callaway County, Heather Erickson, posted on Facebook and said she was shocked to find pro-life banners at her polling location at St. Andrew's Church.
She said banners with "pro-life" messages on them were considered electioneering.
KOMU 8 News called the Callaway County church, which initially said the banners were allowed because abortion issues are not on the ballot.
Later in the morning, KOMU 8 confirmed that the church took the banners down.
There were also concerns with some polling locations not meeting accessibility rules for those who might not be able to reach them.
The Missouri/Kansas Election Protection effort took all complaints throughout the day at 866-OUR-VOTE.
Many of the complaints resolved around access, with many people calling to complain that there weren't curbside polling stations available.
The Election Protection Effort said they were trying to deal with any issues that might come up.