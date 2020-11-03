SPRINGFIELD- Governor Parson will attend the Missouri GOP Election Night Watch Party on Tuesday evening at the White River Conference Center.
This is the first time the Governor will appear as a gubernatorial candidate. He took over after former Governor Eric Greitens stepped down in 2018.
Prior to Tuesday evening, Parson spent Monday campaigning across Missouri, taking a plane to six different cities across the state. This included Jefferson City, St. Joseph, Kirksville, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and Cassville.
Prior to his six stops on Monday, he went on a bus tour with 33 stops, pushing his COVD-19 locally-focused plan and efforts to help Missouri.
Parson gave a brief speech at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport to a crowd of about 50 people. He made his support of law enforcement very clear.
“It’s about people defending that flag over there like I did in the United States army—like I did when I was sheriff," Parson said. "And if there’s ever a time to stand up for our men and women in law enforcement, it’s today’s time. We’re not going to defund any police in the state of Missouri.”
Parson attacked Galloway's plan for reopening Missouri schools, as he wants Missouri students back learning in-person.
"Under her plan, there would've been no students at school across the state," Parson said. "Those are not Missouri values."
Parson also made his experience as governor a central theme of his speech.
"Experience matters," Parson said. "It matters when the first thing you're faced with is drought, floods, drowning incidents in Branson."
Parson touted his emphasis on workforce development.
"You got to develop jobs. You got to bring businesses here," Parson said.
Parson also spoke proudly about the state's unemployment rate, which was 4.9% in September.
Parson said he feels confident about Tuesday, based on his polling results.
The KOMU 8 team covering Parson's watch party will continue to provide updates throughout the night.