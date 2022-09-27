COLUMBIA - Absentee voting began on Tuesday, and it is the first time that House bill 1878 will have an effect. The bill implements a number of changes to Missouri's voting law.
The first requires all in-person voters to provide government-issued photo ID in order to vote. In previous elections, voters could have used out-of-state drivers licenses, student ID, voter ID cards, sample ballots, bank notes, and other documents to vote.
Now, acceptable ID is limited to Missouri drivers licenses, Missouri non-drivers licenses, military ID and passports. These forms of ID are required for all voters except mail-in absentee voters.
One consequence of the law is that voters without an acceptable ID on Election Day will need to vote with a blue provisional ballot. However, blue provisional ballots are more complicated to fill out and they cannot be immediately tallied like a normal ballot. Blue provisional ballots can only start to be verified at noon the Friday after the election.
Brianna Lennon, the Boone County clerk, said many voters don't understand how blue provisional ballots work.
"The reason they can't start until noon on the Friday following the election is because military ballots can come in until noon on Friday following the election," Lennon said.
What this means is that if there are enough blue provisional ballots to change an election result, election results will be delayed.
"It will take at least one election for people to really understand what the consequences are of having more blue provisional ballots," Lennon said.
Peverill Squire is a political science professor at MU who specializes in American politics. He said voters who are surprised by the new law on Election Day might not want to follow through with filling out the provisional ballot.
"I imagine some significant proportion of them would probably just give up," Squire said.
Squire said there has not been enough communication statewide to inform voters of the voting changes before election day.
"There needed to be a lot more discussion of this publicly. There needed to be more ads on TV, more ads on radio," Squire said. "The Secretary of State probably should've mailed information to registered voters."
While voting does have more strict photo ID requirements, absentee voting is also a bit easier.
Law enforcement officials, first care responders, and health care workers now can use their employment as an excuse to absentee vote.
Additionally, no excuse absentee voting will begin on Oct. 25. From then until the election, voters will no longer need one of the excuses that is currently needed to absentee vote.
Two lawsuits have been filed by the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women voters against the law, claiming it is too restrictive. There has not yet been a decision for either lawsuit.