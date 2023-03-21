BOONE COUNTY — No excuse absentee voting began Tuesday in Boone County in advance of the April 4 municipal elections.
Voters may cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays until April 3 at the Boone County Government Center.
The Boone County Clerk's Office is also offering weekend absentee voting on the following dates from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- March 25 at the Centralia Public Library and the County Government Center
- March 26 at the Columbia Mall and the County Government Center
- April 1 at the Southern Boone Public Library and the County Government Center
- April 2 at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department and the County Government Center
Voters must bring a valid photo ID, such as a Missouri driver's license, passport or military ID, in order to cast their ballot.
Eligible individuals may vote absentee by mail for the following reasons:
- Absence from county on Election Day
- Illness or disability, including people primarily responsible for these individuals
- Religious belief or practice
- Employment as an election authority, first responder, health care worker or law enforcement member
- Incarcerated individuals
- People certified under the Missouri Secretary of State's address confidentiality program
Those who are eligible for an absentee ballot by mail must request their ballot online by 5 p.m. Wednesday.