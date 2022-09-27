COLUMBIA - Tuesday marks the start of absentee voting for the November midterm election, which begins six weeks before Election Day.
Voters who are already eligible to vote absentee will be able to do so in-person at the Boone County Government Office and mail-in absentee ballots will start to be sent out.
Any registered voter is allowed to vote by absentee ballot if:
- Voter will be absent from their voting jurisdiction on Election Day
- Voter is incapacitated or confined due to illness or injury, or is the primary caretaker for someone who is
- Voter is restricted by religious belief or practice
- Voter is employed as or by an Election Day authority at a voting location different than their own
- Voter is incarcerated, but still allowed to vote
- Voter is a participant in the Department of State's Address Confidentiality Program
New this year, however, is a two-week period leading up to Election Day where registered voters can vote absentee starting Oct. 25 through Nov. 7 without a reason.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the no-excuse option will make voting more convenient amid updated ID requirements.
"If you can go to the no excuse absentee portion, and you have the idea that you need a non-driver's license or a Missouri driver's license or a passport or military ID, then I would definitely encourage people to take advantage of it," Lennon said.
She said the new ID change will most likely affect students with out-of-state IDs, elderly voters who may not need a license anymore and people working multiple jobs and don't have time to replace an expired one. There are ways, however, to check if your information is correct.
"We have a voter lookup tool, so you can look yourself up to see if we have your registration, and then all your information is correct before you go vote," Lennon said.
She also said voters without a valid Missouri ID or passport can vote via a blue provisional ballot, which will count as long as the signature matches the one on the voter registration record. She said it may take longer this year to fill out, but they have been successful since 2017.
"We have never rejected a ballot in Boone County for signatures not matching," Lennon said.
Another change this year is the new redistricting, which split Boone County and moved people from the fourth congressional district to the third.
Lennon said that while she does not think the redistricting will impact voting directly, voters did have questions during the August primaries.
"One of the things we did see in the August election is people called with questions about what district they lived in. They were not aware that the redistricting had happened," Lennon said.
The redistricting will not affect polling locations, but voters may see different candidates than they are used to.
No matter how someone votes, Lennon still thinks it is an important way to make your voice heard in your community, especially with how long the ballot is this year.
"There are a lot of really important reasons to vote on this particular ballot, and it's one of the only opportunities that you have where your voice counts just as much as everybody else's," she said.
The deadline to register to vote for the November midterm election is Oct. 12.