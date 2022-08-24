JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition filed an additional lawsuit against the state and Secretary of State John Ashcroft challenging House Bill 1878's voter identification requirements.
It's the second lawsuit filed to challenge the state's new voter ID law. The Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters, among other groups, filed a suit Monday to stop the law that they claim will also limit voter engagement work.
The bill is set to go into effect on Aug. 28 and eliminates forms of ID Missouri residents currently rely on to verify their identity at the polls. Two impacted Missouri voters are also on the lawsuit, along with the NAACP and the League of Women Voters.
Rene Powell is a mid-Missouri resident and is on the lawsuit. Due to having epilepsy and mobility issues, she does not have a drivers license because she cannot drive, according to a news release. Under the new restrictions, she will have to arrange transportation to go to the DMV to renew her non-driver's license in order to vote.
Kimberly Morgan is a eastern Missouri resident who discovered her name was misspelled on a replacement birth certificate after she received a state issued ID, according to the release. In the past, she used her voter registration card, but with the new restrictions she will not be able to vote with the voter registration card.
“We will do everything in our power to make sure the rights of Missouri voters are restored, and everyone can have their vote counted,” Nimrod Chapel, Jr., President of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, said.