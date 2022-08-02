COLUMBIA - Adrian Plank will face Republican John Martin this November to join the Missouri House of Representatives as the 47th District representative.
Plank received 2,325 votes with 100% of precincts reporting, while Chimene Schwach received 2,277. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Chuck Basye, who has reached his term limit.
Plank, a Missouri native, became involved in politics after door knocking for Bernie Sanders in 2016, according to the Columbia Missourian. He stopped working as a union carpenter to focus solely on his campaign.
Plank told the Columbia Missourian as representative, he’d like to address minimizing the influence of super PACs and improve union wages, health care and retirement plans.
Plank ran twice against Basye, in 2018 and 2020. In the 2020 election, he received 43% of the vote.
Voters will head to the polls once again on Nov. 8 to elect the 47th district representative.
This story is developing and will be updated.