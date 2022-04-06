COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County voters approved two separate use taxes Tuesday night, which will be collected on goods and services purchased from out-of-state online vendors.
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Columbia residents will pay a 2% tax, while Boone County residents will pay a 1.75% tax. This means Boone County residents who live within city limits will be paying a 3.75% tax on these out-of-state online goods.
The city of Columbia's use tax page says this tax will be used to fund public safety, public health, streets and sidewalks.
KOMU talked to Sydney Olsen, the City's Public information officer about when these funds will available.
"The use tax will not be collected until the fiscal year '24," Olsen said. "So we still have some planning to do and some time until we start seeing that money come in from that use tax that can be used."
She also talked about what she believes will be prioritized in the city.
"I do think that we're going to work to prioritize staffing," Olsen said. "The city has experienced, like many other businesses and entities all around the country, staffing shortages across the board. And so I know our city manager and our staff are currently looking for ways that we can bring more people on board."
The impact that this use tax will have will be immense, Olsen said.
"With that extra funding, and that modernizing of the way that we're bringing in funding for projects, I think our residents are going to be the ones who see the benefits," Olsen said.
Janet Thompson, Boone County District II commissioner, was an advocate for the use tax and previously talked to KOMU 8 about the importance of it.
She said many first responders will benefit from the use tax.
"The 911 center is completely funded by sales tax," Thompson said. "And so what we want is to make sure that we have every seat in the 911 center filled and it's a 24/7 center."
Thompson said she got the chance to talk to one Columbia business about how the impact it would have on them.
"Because if we can buy it, we think more cheaply online, right? It's the same product," Thompson said. "But we think, oh, we're getting a deal because we're not having to pay sales tax this level. That playing field puts them in parity with that online seller."
Both Thompson and Olsen said that they are grateful to everyone who came out and voted.