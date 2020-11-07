COLUMBIA – After Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential election, supporters from both sides organized separate demonstrations in mid-Missouri.
In Jefferson City, a "Stop the Steal" rally took place. Rallies by the same name happened in other states across the nation. The premise of the rallies alleges Biden did not win the election, and in many instances, claim election fraud. There has been no proven evidence to support any allegations of fraud.
"I'm not willing to just accept it and lay down," said Kenneth Kendrick, a Donald Trump supporter from Belton. "I feel like we're being treated like goldfish, and I don't have a 3-second memory."
The state of Missouri's electoral votes are projected to go to Donald Trump. Still, Trump supporters are concerned with the vote counting process in states like Pennsylvania, which helped Biden reach the 270 vote threshold.
For supporters of Joe Biden, the news was welcomed and encouraging.
"I feel like a lot of things are going to be different for the better, and there are going to be a lot of things that have needed to be fixed for a long time that have change coming," said Sophia Pinkstaff, a high school senior who was one year shy of voting eligibility.
Although Pinkstaff was unable to vote in the election, she showed up with friends outside of Columbia city hall on Saturday to celebrate the day's events.
In the weeks to come, states are expected to certify their vote counts.