JEFFERSON CITY- A group of nine state attorneys general joined Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in filing an amicus brief in Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar, pleading with the United States Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to allow mail-in ballots to be counted and received three days after Election Day.
The brief has three central arguments that believes that the decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court increased the chances of ballot fraud.
They believe it created a window of time to give criminal actors a chance to see if fraud in Pennsylvania would be beneficial. Secondly, that it created an opportunity for fraud by letting non-postmarked ballots be counted. Finally, this decision of letting non-postmarked ballots be counted made Pennsylvania vulnerable of deceit.
“Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of our republic and make the United States the envy of nations across the globe. To keep those elections free and fair, we must ensure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not. To not do so would disenfranchise millions of Americans," Attorney General Schmitt said. "That’s why my office led a coalition of 10 state attorneys general in filing this amicus brief to urge the Supreme Court of the United States to grant a writ of certiorari in Republican Party of Pennsylvania vs. Boockvar."
Aside from Missouri, attorney generals from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas have also signed on to the brief, which can be found here.