COLUMBIA - On Election Day, you will notice a place to vote 'yes' or 'no' on Amendment Three.
To understand what Amendment Three does, it's important to understand what it undoes.
If you voted in 2018, you voted whether or not to pass Amendment One, otherwise known as Clean Missouri. It ended up passing with 62 percent of votes.
Amendment One put stricter limits on campaign contributions, placed a $5 cap on lobbyist gifts to legislators and proposed a new way of drawing district lines.
The latter was the main purpose of Amendment One. It aimed at hiring a "non-partisan demographer" - a third party position that would be in charge of drawing district lines.
At the time, this was widely supported, according to Clean Missouri Campaign Director Sean Soendker Nicholson.
"The Clean Missouri amendment was endorsed by every anti-gerrymandering organization that there is. It received support from Republican reformers, from Democratic reformers..." Nicholson said.
But not everyone was on board.
"Even before Election Day, there was talk from some politicians and some lobbyists in Jefferson City about trying to undo the voter mandate for reforming districting." Nicholson said. "They worked on that almost immediately. Senator Caleb Rowden was actually one the key drivers of the legislative effort to overturn what voters had done, and that is now on the ballot in the form of Amendment Three."
The committee Fair Missouri is running the campaign for Amendment Three, which will be on Missouri ballots this Election Day.
Eric Bohl, Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy for Missouri Farm Bureau, has been vocal in Missouri Farm Bureau's support of the amendment.
"Amendment Three is good for Missourians because it would require the redistricting maps to be drawn to try to keep counties and communities together, rather than splitting them up," Bohl said. "The way that the 2018 amendment changes the redistricting process would force places like Columbia to be sliced into ribbons, so that they could be balanced out with the Democratic voters in the city of Columbia, being balanced with rural voters in the outlying areas."
Bohl said it might sound good at first to balance out communities, but it would really mean taking representation away from both sides.
"Then you wouldn't have the people who strongly want a Democratic representative to be able to have that in their local community. And the people in the rural areas also wouldn't get the strong conservative representation that they would probably prefer," Bohl said. "So it would make everything equally miserable in some ways, I think."
If Amendment Three is passed, it would override Amendment One and throw out the idea of a "non-partisan demographer."
Nicholson said that could be dangerous.
"It would create a redistricting system unlike anything Missouri has ever seen," Nicholson said.
Nicholson also said that Amendment Three would actually take the representation away from the people.
"The ultimate goal of Amendment Three is to allow lobbyists and political operatives to go into backrooms and draw district lines to protect incumbent politicians and to protect their their personal interests," Nicholson said.
"They want a world where there are as many super-duper Democratic seats as possible and as many super-duper Republican seats as possible, so that the politicians don't have to listen to their voters back home."
Nicholson also said Amendment Three proposes a way of drawing district lines based on eligible voters, not total population. He said this is problematic because it will give old, white, rural Missouri residents representation for young communities who aren't yet old enough to vote.
Amendment Three proposes broad reforms to lobbyist gifts to legislators, and caps campaign finance contributions.
"There were several things in the 2018 amendment that were really good ethics reforms," Bohl said. "Amendment Three actually accepts many of those and expands on them, and makes them even broader reforms."
"They're trying to trick you with a $5 lobbyists gift change, [and] with a $100 contribution limit change. No one thinks that those are real reforms, those are there to to be a smokescreen and a distraction from what's really going on," Nicholson said.
According to Nicholson, the Amendment is over 5,000 words long. That's longer than the US Constitution.
Nicholson said the people voted to pass Amendment One in 2018, and he is confident that they won't reverse it this year.
"They say, 'Oh, you can't overturn the will of the people.' Well, the people can overturn anything if they choose to," Bohl said. "If they see that there was something that slipped past them a couple years ago under the guise of ethics reform, and they realize they caught on to it."
The will of the people can change, and Missouri residents will find out if it does after the Nov. 3 election.