COLUMBIA - Amendment Three will reverse many of the changes involving legislative redistricting made under Clean Missouri.
The amendment was approved by Missouri voters Tuesday with 51% of the vote.
Clean Missouri passed in November 2018 with 62% of the vote.
MU Professor of Political Science Peverill Squire said the amendment mostly reverts things back to the way they were prior to the 2018 election.
"The process that will be used will look pretty much like the process that was used in the past couple of redistricting cycles," Squire said. "My guess is we won't see radical changes in the House districts, but we might see something a little bit different from what we have right now in the state Senate."
Amendment Three will remove the non-partisan state demographer from the redistricting process.
The main difference in the redistricting process under Amendment Three and the system used prior to Clean Missouri is that now 20 members will be appointed to both the House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions.
Squire said the the commissions likely won't make radical change to Missouri districts.
"The way commissions tend to come to an agreement is to maintain the status quo, to protect incumbents," Squire said.
Amendment Three also reconfigured the redistricting criteria.
Clean Missouri placed high emphasis on partisan fairness and competitiveness. The idea was that politicians would have to work harder to win reelection.
Amendment Three moved that criteria to the bottom of the list, putting higher priority on drawing districts based on equal population on the basis of one person, one vote, while keeping districts contiguous and maintaining communities within districts.
The redistricting process will begin in the next few months as the 2020 Census data becomes available.