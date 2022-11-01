JEFFERSON CITY - Since 1974, the Missouri National Guard has been under the state's Department of Public Safety. But this coming midterm election, Missouri voters will decide whether that remains the same.
Amendment 5 will ask Missourians to vote to amend the Missouri constitution to allow the guard to establish its own department.
Under the Missouri constitution, governors are allowed 15 departments. So to add a 16th department, Missouri officials would have to seek that constitutional amendment.
That is exactly what Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Peters) proposed as a joint resolution in January.
The House and Senate pushed the amendment forward with bipartisan support: it passed in the House 126-2 in April and the Senate 32-0 in May.
But recently, Missouri Democrats raised opposition for the amendment, posting a statement on their Facebook page.
In the post, they call the amendment, "Republican overreach" and say that "local communities should be able to determine how their own budgets are allocated."
Former Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Steve Danner, who is a Democrat, says the amendment is simply to help save lives.
"I'm a Democrat and I was a Democratic officeholder," Danner said. "But I'll just say this is not about politics. The bottom line is, this is about saving lives and cutting red tape."
Danner says the bill is rather simple.
"This merely raises the National Guard to a departmental level status to work directly with the governor, and the candidate in his cabinet," Danner said.
This will allow for communication between the guard and the governor to be streamlined and more direct than it has been in the past.
Missouri and Massachusetts are the only two states left in the U.S. that do not have their own individual departments for their National Guard.
