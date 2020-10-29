An increase in poll watchers could affect the Election Day process

COLUMBIA - There will be a clear difference at the polls on Tuesday and not just the COVID-19 restrictions.
According to NBC, over 50,000 poll watchers could show up at the polls after an almost 40-year consent decree ended in 2017.
“In 1981, there was an election in New Jersey, and the GOP sent armed, off duty cops to the poll, and it was intimidating,” NBC reporter Jane Timm said.
Now, party-backed recruitment efforts are allowed nationwide to have more poll watchers present at the polls.
This has some Democrats concerned that poll watchers might be disruptive.
Sarah Brannon works with the ACLU Voting Rights Project and told CNN she's “very concerned that they [poll watchers] are thinking about doing things that would have an impact. Potentially of making the lines longer and of creating a situation where people were denied the right to vote.”
Boone County GOP Chairman Tony Lupo said there shouldn’t be any tension come Tuesday.
“The main thing that they're supposed to do is just sit and watch. they're not supposed to talk to people, they're just supposed to sit and watch and makes sure that things are going well,” Lupo said.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, to be a poll watcher in Missouri, a person must be registered to vote and signed up with their county political party.