KOMU 8 compiled a list of candidates and propositions on your April 5 ballot to help you make informed decisions.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. To find your polling place, use the tool on the Secretary of State's website.
Editor's Note: Some candidate information was not available. Please email news@komu.com for any suggestions, changes or corrections.
Here's a look at some of the races and issues that will be on the ballot on April 5 in Callaway County.
Take a look at some of the April 5 races in Audrain, Cooper and Randolph counties.
Take a look at some of the races in Miller, Osage, Gasconade, Montgomery, Morgan and Moniteau counties.