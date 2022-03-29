KOMU 8 compiled a list of candidates and propositions on your April 5 ballot to help you make informed decisions.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. To find your polling place, use the tool on the Secretary of State's website.

Editor's Note: Some candidate information was not available. Please email news@komu.com for any suggestions, changes or corrections.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

