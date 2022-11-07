JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says U.S. Department of Justice officials are not welcome to monitor Cole County polls Tuesday, citing overreach.
The DOJ announced Monday it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states Tuesday, including Cole County.
The department said its Civil Rights Division has "regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters," and that it "will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center."
KOMU 8 found the DOJ monitored polls in 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014 and 2012 throughout the United States. In 2016, the DOJ monitored polls in St. Louis.
KOMU 8 reached out to the DOJ's Western District of Missouri to comment on how the the department selects which county polls will be monitored. The DOJ decided to exclude that information to themselves.
Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer told KOMU 8 the DOJ will not be allowed at the polling locations, citing Missouri Statute 115.409.
Ashcroft said Korsmeyer has "rightfully denied to allow this overreach" and that the Secretary of State's Office "fully supports him."
While the U.S. DOJ could clearly learn a lot from Missouri about non-partisanship and how to administer accessible, secure and credible elections, it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to violate the law by intimidating Missouri voters at the polls on Election Day.— Missouri SOS Office (@MissouriSOS) November 6, 2022
"We were a little bit surprised by the last-minute ask and we were disappointed that although they said there had been complaints, they refused divulge any information about those complaints," Ashcroft said. "When he [Korsmeyer] made that decision, I let him know that this office would fully back him up."
Last week, officials from the DOJ said they would like to meet with Ashcroft to discuss "complaints received by the department."
Ashcroft met with DOJ officials Monday morning, but said that the DOJ "refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation" about the type and nature of the grievances.
"How can we solve the problem unless we know what the problem is?" Ashcroft said.
However, voters in Cole County should not expect to see any federal agents from the DOJ at the polls after the meeting with Ashcroft.
"They seemingly admitted they didn't have jurisdiction because they said that they agreed that they would not go into the polling places," Ashcroft said. "If they were to do any monitoring, it would be outside that 25-foot zone that is not allowed to be used for electionary."
Ashcroft believes the DOJ will monitor from outside of those zones come Election Day but says he's willing to take them to court if their agreement is broken.
"If they break that, if they enter the polling area where they're not allowed to be, that would actually be an illegal act," Ashcroft said. "It would be trespassing and would open themselves up to prosecution."
