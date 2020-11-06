MISSOURI-- For Missouri races, the 2020 general election wrapped up Tuesday. But for the nation, votes are still being counted.
As of Friday evening, six states, including Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, were still counting votes. Neither President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden had won the White House.
Early votes in Missouri began to be processed on the Thursday before the Election Day.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said that Missouri’s rules helped them get a head start on the counting.
“One of the things that Missouri does that some of these other states do not is allow us to do the preparation of the ballots on the Thursday before Election Day,” Lennon said. “Many of these other states are not even allowed to open a ballot to count it until election night.”
High voter turnout nationwide, as well as a record number of absentee and mail-in ballots, attributed to the slow counts in states with close races, like Pennsylvania and Georgia. They had 2,615,045 and 2,694,763 early votes, respectively.
In Boone County, there were more than 28,000 early votes, with a little less than half being mailed-in. That’s roughly 30.5% of the total votes cast, according to the clerk’s office.
Lennon said all the votes; mail-in, absentee, and in-person, are now in the next step in the election process.
“We have a verification board that has to do a mandatory, required, random-sampling hand recount of our ballots,” Lennon said. “Once we have reconciled all of the ballots, then we certify those results. They get sent to the Secretary of State’s office for certification.”
This process could take through the end of November and into early December to be completed.
For Lennon, praise for the hard work is greatly appreciated.
“The entire reason why we do it is to make sure voters have the ability to exercise their right to do that,” Lennon said. “I’m happy when voters feel like they had the ability to do so. I think we couldn’t have asked for a better election.”