Barbara Buffaloe elected as second female mayor in Columbia's history

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, 8,528 Columbia residents voted for Barbara Buffaloe, the second female to become mayor in the city's history.
"It's about time!" Buffaloe said when asked about her making history. "I think it's a little bit frustrating to be like, we are only just now getting our second female mayor."
Buffaloe said this position of leadership is influential for her daughter but also all women in the community.
"I'm excited that my daughter gets to see her mother be mayor, and like it is just a normal thing for women to be in charge," Buffaloe said. "I saw so many young women yesterday wearing their 'Buffaloe for Mayor' shirt and it was just great because it's like, yeah you can be mayor, you can be president, you can do all these things."
Buffaloe defeated Randy Minchew, David Seamon and Tanya Heath. Minchew finished in second with 7,728 votes.
"My reaction was one of overwhelming love for Columbia," Buffaloe said. "I felt really supported in the vision that I have for what our community can be and who we are."
The first female mayor for the city of Columbia was Mary Anne McCollum. McCollum was in attendance at Buffaloe's campaign party and introduced her as the next mayor.
"Mary Anne McCollum, for the last 20 years, has been referred to as Columbia's only female mayor. And, she [McCollum] said last night she was happy to drop the 'only' from her title," Buffaloe said.
McCollum served as mayor from April 1989 until April of 1995 when Darwin Hindman was elected.
Buffaloe expressed how influential McCollum was in her campaign but explained that with Columbia evolving over the years, McCollum told her to be herself.
"A lot has changed in the last 20 years and so I think she [McCollum] encouraged me to be my own leader," Buffaloe said.
While Columbia has grown significantly and developed over the years, Buffaloe highlighted something that has stayed the same.
"You know the thing that hasn't changed is the people. We still have a very engaged, a very intelligent, a very thoughtful and compassionate community," Buffaloe said.
She said she takes pride in uniqueness.
"I'm an authentic leader, this is who I authentically am," Buffaloe said. "And so, I will be an authentic mayor... I think that is what we want in our leaders. We want them to be authentically themselves so we know they are making decisions from the heart and with all the best information."
Buffaloe succeeds Brian Treece who served two terms as mayor and announced last fall that he would not run for reelection.
Buffaloe will be sworn in at the next Columbia City Council meeting on April 18.