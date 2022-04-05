COLUMBIA - The results are in and Columbia officially has a new mayor. Barbara Buffaloe has defeated Randy Minchew, David Seamon and Tanya Heath. She will take the seat currently held by Brian Treece.
The former Columbia sustainability manager received 8,528 votes to secure the seat. She said she’ll get started on her new role Tuesday night.
"You actually jump into making decisions and governing that night,” Buffaloe told KOMU 8. “So just be preparing for that and being ready for to lead with the vision that Columbia has instilled in me."
Minchew finished with 7,728 votes.
“I don’t really look at not winning tonight as losing, because that’s the beauty of our elections,” Minchew said. “If I don’t win then we’ve decided we want somebody else as our leader. And that’s fine. I can handle that.”
Seamon and Heath finished with 2,930 and 553 respectively.
Seamon said Columbia's voter turnout has been "incredible," as it neared 24%. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon estimated 15% to 17%.
"No matter who wins, I want that person as mayor to continue to involve that community," Seamon said. "Keep those folks activated, keep them informed. Keep them coming out to vote because otherwise this is just a vanity contest at that point."
Heath said the campaign has been inspiring to hear Columbia residents’ stories.
“The threads of everyone’s stories are in me, and those ideas are still there, as to how we can all work together to help people out of poverty, to help reduce our crime rate, to help make sure our businesses are thriving and that we have a seat at the table for everyone,” Heath said. “I will find ways to volunteer. I will find ways to offer solutions so that people who maybe haven’t gone to all four corners will be able to hear those stories and that will lead to some positive outcome in our city.”
Buffaloe focused her campaign on sustainability and environmental causes. She also has stressed making changes to the city’s trash pickup program and making improvements to city infrastructure.
Buffaloe will be sworn in at the next Columbia City Council meeting, which is scheduled for April 18.
She succeeds Treece, who announced in September that he would not run for reelection. Treece has held the position since 2016.
"It's not so much about the money or lack thereof, it's about the level of responsibility and the burden," Treece said in September. "The last 18 months have been no easy decisions. There's no playbook on handling a pandemic. That takes its toll."
Find the rest of Tuesday's election results here.