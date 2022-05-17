LAMAR - Barton County resident Jack Truman announced his campaign as the Democratic candidate for Missouri's 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.
A self-described liberal conservative, Truman is running on the ideal of change. As a college professor, army veteran and small business owner, he said his experiences as a political outsider can bring about the change he wants to see.
The campaign will be entirely virtual. Truman cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reasoning behind the decision.
"For the health and safety of our residents, I cannot in good conscience do an in-person campaign," he said in a press release. "For these reasons, this campaign will be entirely virtual."
Truman also announced that his campaign will be entirely self-funded. He actually discouraged residents of the district from donating, saying that they should keep their money for rising gas and food prices.
"Keep your money if you have to. This campaign is not about the money," Truman said. "It's about servicing the people."
Some of Truman's top concerns include gun violence, abortion rights, economic stability and the health and education of Missouri children.
Truman is the only Democrat in the race.
According to the Columbia Missourian, Truman has no previous political experience besides his two unsuccessful congressional campaigns. He won the Democratic primary in Missouri's 7th District in 2006 but lost in the general election to future Sen. Roy Blunt. He ran for the 4th District seat in 2016, losing the Democratic primary to Gordon Christiansen.