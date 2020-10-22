MISSOURI - The race for the Missouri state Senate seat is on.
Republican incumbent Caleb Rowden is up against Democratic challenger Judy Baker.
Sen. Rowden is campaigning to keep his state senate majority leader seat, but it's not going to be an easy or cheap fight.
Since candidates can't go door-to-door this election season, experts said more money will be spent on social media and television ads more than ever to reach voters.
"You'll see candidates doing a lot more spending on social media ads, than in the past as a way of reaching voters that they might not otherwise be able to reach," MU political science professor Peverill Squire said.
Squire said several different sorts of money are running into each candidate's campaign.
Money can be funded straight to the candidates, which they can spend on their own political ads, or it can be funded into the campaign and spent on a candidate's behalf.
Squire said when future voters see these political ads come across their screens, it's important to pay attention to the tagline at the end.
"You have to sort of try to keep straight, whether it's a candidate who's running that ad, or somebody who's running it on behalf of the candidates."
Campaign reports are available through the Missouri Ethics Commission website.
According the the October quarterly report, which was released Oct. 15, the political action committee Friends of Caleb Rowden raised over $800,000.
Squire said Baker has been outspent, receiving nearly $400,000 donations, but also accruing $3,000 in debt.
Despite Baker being in the hole, Squire said she has done well in making her presence known as a worthy opponent to Rowden.
“Incumbents generally spend money in reaction to challengers. And so the more money an incumbent spends, the more it suggests that that candidate campaign feels threat. They may not be really worried about losing, but it's more competitive than they might otherwise like to see,” Squire said.
Even though Rowden has received more donations in terms of monetary value, Baker's campaign has nearly 100 more contributors than his campaign.
Senate candidates Rowden and Baker will see if the money was worth it when Missouri voters head to the polls on Nov. 3.
For more information about this year's election, check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.