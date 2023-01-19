COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Realtors will host city council and school board candidate forums next Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The forums will be held at Diversified Management Company, located at 404 Tiger Lane. The forum for school board candidates will start at 5 p.m. and the city council forum will start at 6:45 p.m.
KFRU's David Lile will serve as moderator.
Six board candidates are in the running for the April 4 election, including Paul Harper, John Potter, incumbent Chris Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao. There are three seats opening on the board. Terms are three years, unpaid.
Current councilwoman Pat Fowler (Ward 1), Nick Knoth (Ward 1), Donald Waterman (Ward 5) and Gregg Bush (Ward 5) have each filed to run for council.