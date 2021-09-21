BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Auditor June Pitchford will not be seeking reelection in the 2022 election cycle.
Pitchford will have served as county auditor for 32 years when she retires. Pitchford was elected in November 1990 and sworn in on Jan. 1, 1991. Her fourth and current term in office ends Dec. 31, 2022.
The Boone County auditor is responsible for the county’s financial accounting, reporting and budgeting activities.
“Over the course of my career, I have learned much through my interactions with thoughtful and engaged constituents, public officials, and staff; I look forward to working with my successor to ensure a smooth transition going forward," Pitchford said in a news release.