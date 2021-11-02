COLUMBIA − Columbia residents can vote on one issue Tuesday, whether to renew the 1/8 park sales tax or not.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
According to the city of Columbia, the tax is the Parks and Recreation's main funding source for its capital improvement projects.
These projects include maintenance, renovation, improvement, development and acquisition projects that cost $5,000 or more.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said this renewable tax gives accountability to Columbia citizens.
"By having it renewable, inhabitants come back and say it's for these projects every year," Griggs said. "It really is a way for the citizens to have some accountability over how the funds are spent."
According to Parks and Recreation, the 10-year extension could bring a projected revenue of $30 million for the department's development.
Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon said Election Day has been pretty slow.
"About 5% if people have voted so far. We expect to reach about 10% by the end of the day," Lennon said at noon Tuesday.
Bailey Martin, a University of Missouri student, said more people should vote because a small percentage of people in Columbia are deciding for the majority of the people.
"I just wished more people would vote. Before I came here, I did my homework and learned about the issue that is on the ballot," Martin said.
In 2000, residents of Columbia voted on the same tax presented on the ballot Tuesday. The tax was renewed in 2005 and 2010, but in 2015, it was renewed for six years instead of five.
If the majority of people vote in favor of the renewed tax, the 10-year extension will be the longest in the history of the tax.