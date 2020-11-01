BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Clerk's Office provided voters in quarantine or isolation a chance to vote this weekend.
On both Saturday and Sunday, the clerk's office offered drive-thru voting from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Clerk's offices across mid-Missouri are offering extra voting opportunities for people in quarantine or isolation over the next two days.
Earlier in an interview with KOMU 8 News, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said her hope in having extra voting opportunities throughout the past couple of months is to get people out and voting.
"We're providing a safe opportunity and a convenient opportunity for anyone who needs to absentee vote," Lennon said.
At the drive-thru service on Sunday, voters filled out their ballots and absentee applications in their own cars.
Boone County is not alone in creating these extra voting opportunities. For a full list of other mid-Missouri counties and their absentee voting options before Election day, click here.