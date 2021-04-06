COLUMBIA - Approximately 14% of Boone County voters cast their vote for Columbia City Council and the Columbia Public School Board, among other items, on Tuesday.
Over 40 polling places were used in the Boone County's election.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon says COVID-19 protocols didn't influence voter turn out.
"We usually see a spike in the morning and then it kind of levels off. We've consistently seen high numbers, so the polling places have been pretty steady," Lennon said.
While these elections historically see a smaller turnout than November, some voters still feel the same responsibly to vote.
Haley Gronniger, a resident of Boone County, says even though the results don't directly affect her, she still cares about those involved.
"Even though I don't have kids, I care a lot about what they're taught and the support systems they're given in our schools," Gronniger said.
In the CPS Board elections, five candidates, including one currently serving on the board, are battling for two spots.
As for City Council, the Second Ward and the Sixth Ward seats are being voted on, each with three candidates.
Votes are still being counted at this time, results and projected to be announced later on Tuesday night.