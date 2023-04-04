BOONE COUNTY - Boone County residents will be able to vote on multiple proposals to add a sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases on Tuesday.
The proposed 3% tax on purchases of recreational cannabis in Boone County is called Proposition One.
Several Boone County cities will also vote on an additional 3% sales tax, including Ashland, Centralia, Columbia and Hallsville.
If passed, these taxes would go into effect on Oct. 1 of this year.
If both proposals are passed, a 6% sales tax could be charged to residents in those cities, combining the city and county taxes. This would be on top of the 6% statewide sales tax on recreational marijuana.
The Missouri Department of Revenue has said it will offer “no guidance” on whether a city tax could be stacked with a county tax. They said that decision will fall to the courts.
The city of Columbia already has an outline of how they would spend revenue generated from the tax if passed.
Columbia expects anywhere between $400,000 and $1 million in revenue each year. City council members said that breakdown is flexible and could change as elected positions change.
Boone County official said any revenue generated from the county tax will go towards expunging court records for marijuana related convictions.