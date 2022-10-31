COLUMBIA - With the general election coming up next Tuesday, Boone County will vote for their new presiding commissioner.
Daniel Atwill’s current term will expire on Dec. 31, and he will not run for re-election.
Atwill was appointed presiding commissioner in October 2011. He was then elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
Atwill said the job comes with many responsibilities and oversight.
“It is a real challenge because you have to learn a lot of new things and figure out who's in charge in different areas and how that area works with other areas and it's all connected,” Atwill said.
He said he will miss and remember the people he met with and worked alongside the most.
“Working with people who are really committed to the government,” Atwill said. “It's really fun to see people who are just giving of their time and energy to improve the quality of life for everyone."
Atwill said he's excited to dive into many of his hobbies and will remain grateful for his time as the presiding commissioner.
“Boone County has been blessed with having really quality employees throughout my years,” Atwill said.
Two candidates will run for the position, Republican Connie Leipard and Democrat Kip Kendrick.
Leipard was previously named the Columbia Tribune’s Businesswoman of the Year. She says she is not a career politician.
“I would just say that I'm a local, plugged into the community. This is really a grassroots effort for me to run this race," Leipard said.
She has been attending commission meetings since mid-January to listen, observe and hear community issues that are brought forward.
Leipard owns a construction business and served on the National Association of Women Constructions National Board and on the Children's Services Board.
“I understand the dynamic of working with a group of people that come from very different backgrounds, very divergent viewpoints," she said. "So I'm able to do that very well and have proven that on a national level.
Kendrick worked at the state Capitol for eight years, six of those years as representative and two of those as chief of staff over in the Senate.
“I am the right fit at the right time. I've been in Jefferson City for the last eight years," Kendrick said. "I've been in leadership roles across Boone County, here in the city of Columbia for the last eight years."
When door knocking, Kendrick said he realized that not many people know the role of a presiding commissioner in the county.
“I want people to know what the Boone County Commission does while elevating the commission and the position of the presiding commissioner to make sure the people feel engaged and feel part of the decision making process,” Kendrick said.
Both Leipard and Kendrick say they have observed the way Atwill has done this job over the years and spent a lot of time especially on door-knocking throughout their campaign.