COLUMBIA − Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred announced Wednesday that he will seek a second term to the position.
Aldred has served as the commissioner for Boone County's southern district since 2021. The area encompasses parts of southern Columbia down to Ashland and Hartsburg.
Aldred said he is running once more to finish the job.
“When I first ran in 2020, I set out to provide a new direction, tone, and focus for Boone County," Aldred said in a press release. "I immediately got to work improving the critical foundations to prevent crime, homelessness, and poverty. I want to continue to push the Commission to invest in the people and to make life better for everyone who calls Boone home.”
His campaign will host a kickoff event at Big Daddy’s Barbeque, located at 1802 N. Paris Road in Columbia, at 6 p.m. Friday. The campaign said supporters and interested members of the public are all welcome to attend.