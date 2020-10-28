BOONE COUNTY - The four candidates running for Northern and Southern Boone County Commissioners will participate in an election forum Wednesday night ahead of next Tuesday's election.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia, Missouri NAACP will co-host the forum. KOMU 8's Megan Judy will moderate questions submitted by the two organizations for the candidates.
Current Southern Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry was elected in 2016. Former State Auditor and Democratic nominee Justin Aldred will run against Parry.
Current Northern Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016. Republican nominee Tristan Asbury will run against Thompson.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick explained the forum will allow voters to make informed decisions before Election Day.
"We want to give the candidates a chance to discuss the issues on their platforms," McCormick said. "It also allows voters to learn about the issues before voting."
The Chamber will ask the candidates questions regarding business and the Columbia economy. The NAACP will discuss issues surrounding COVID-19 and policing policies in Columbia, among other topics.
Mary Ratliff, President of the Columbia, Missouri NAACP, explained how it's important for voters to know the candidates ahead of the election.
"These candidates are going to have a huge impact on voters lives so they need to know where they stand," Ratliff said.
The virtual forum starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and can be streamed on KOMU.com and on KOMU 8 News apps, including on your phone, Apple TV and Roku device.
KOMU 8's Voter Guide explains what voters need to know ahead of Election Day.